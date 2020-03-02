Alleged N111.6m fraud: “Mama Boko Haram”, 2 others awarded N65m contract to supply beans to my firm -Witness

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness. Mohammed A. Mohammed, told a High Court in Maiduguri that Aisha Wakil, “Mama Boko Haram “ and two others awarded contract of N65 million to his company to supply beans.

The EFCC charged Wakil on Jan. 16, alongside Saidu Daura and Prince Shoyade with five counts of fraud, conspiracy, cheat and obtaining by false pretense contrary to section 1 (1) (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Section 97 of the Borno Penal Code Laws Cap 102.

Being led in evidence by EFCC counsel, Benjamin Manji, Mohammed alleged that the defendants awarded the contract between June and August, 2018, to his company, Nyeuro International Limited, for supply of medical equipment.

He said the second accused person, Saidu Daura, at different times requested him to transfer money to his personal account totaling N20 million and another N25 million to Mukhtar Hospital’s account.

Mohammed disclosed that the second accused person on June 28, 2018 requested him to transfer N1.65 million, adding that the accused persons awarded another contract to his company to supply of beans.

The witness told the court that he supplied 3, 000, 50 kg bags of beans worth over N65 million to Wakil, who is the Executive Officer and Daura, was the Programme Manager while Shoyade served as the Country Director of an NGO, Complete Care and AID Foundation.

He alleged that the defendants reneged on the contract agreements to settle N111.65 million being payment for beans supplied by his company under the purported contracts.

The prosecution further presented representatives of the UBA and JAIZ Banks as well as a businessman, Mohammed Abubakar, as Prosecution Witnesses (PW II, III and IV).

The witnesses for the UBA and JAIZ presented before the court documents and details of transaction of accounts of the second accused persons and that of the NGO, Complete Care and AID Foundation, in relation to the contracts awarded to the complainant.

While the fourth witness, Abubakar told the court how the organisation awarded a N70 million contract to his company (Today’s Super Store), and later the second accused person requested him to transferred N50 million of the total contract sum to his personal account and promised to pay the money within 45 days.

Abubakar alleged that the defendants when pressed, made instrumental payment to his company account with corresponding dates of transactions as indicated in the bank transaction documents presented by the other three witnesses.

After listening to the testimonies, trial judge, Justice Aisha Kumaliya, admitted the evidences as Exhibit A, B. C and D.

Kumaliya adjourned the case until March 3.

NAN reports that the EFCC alleged that the defendants committed the offence while serving as management staff of an NGO, Complete Care and AID Foundation. (NAN)