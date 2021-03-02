Alleged N1.6m theft: Court revokes trader’s bail, orders remand

A Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun, on Tuesday revoked the bail it granted a trader, Ajayi Dare, 34, who allegedly stole N1.6 million belonging to a businesswoman.

The police charged Dare, whose address was not provided, with stealing and fraud.

Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi, revoked the bail, after the prosecution counsel, Insp E.O, Adaraloye, told that the court that the defendant refused to take his surety’s call after being granted bail in the sum of N100,000.