Alleged N1.4bn Oil Subsidy Fraud: Absence of Defence Counsel Stalls Trial of Nadabo Energy Boss

September 23, 2021 Favour Lashem



trial of Abubakar Ali Peters and his company, Nadabo Energy Limited, over an alleged N1.4bn oil fraud, could not continue today, Tuesday, September 21, 2021 before Justice S.S. Ogunsanya of Lagos State High Court, Ikeja due to absence of the defence counsel. 

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is prosecuting Peters and his company on a 21-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence, diversion of Federal funds and forgery.

trial, which began in October 2015, was slated to continue today, with Executive Chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, in court to continue with his testimony as the second prosecution witness. 

However, defendant, who was present in court, informed Court that he had been unable to reach his lawyer on phone.

He said: “My Lord, my lawyer is flying in from Kaduna to Lagos for case, and must have been airborne.”

Prosecuting counsel, S.K. Atteh, however, called attention of Court to fact that the case had suffered several adjournments at the instance of the defence, and “the Chairman came all the way from Abuja leaving his enormous responsibilities to continue with his examination-in-chief.”

case was briefly stood down to allow time for lawyer to be present in court. However, when matter was later called, Peters informed the Court that he was still unable to reach his lawyer on the phone, adding that “I called the principal and he said he would get to me. But he is yet to do so.”

Subsequently, Justice Ogunsanya adjourned to September 22, 2021 for continuation of the trial.

