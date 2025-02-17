Alleged N1.1bn fraud: ICPC arraigns NSCDC deputy commandant

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Monday, arraigned Adam Yusuf, a Deputy Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps

By Taiye Agbaje



The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Monday, arraigned Adam Yusuf, a Deputy Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), over alleged N1.1 billion money laundering offences.

Yusuf was arraigned alongside a company, Ummays Hummayd Energy Ltd, allegedly operated by him, before Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja on three-count amended charge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Yusuf is the 1st defendant in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/158/2023, the company is the 2nd defendant.

The duo pleaded not guilty to the counts when they were read to them.

In count one, Yusuf was alleged to have, sometime in January 2020 or thereabout in

Abuja while being a staff of NSCDC, taken possession of the sum of N410 million deposited into his Zenith Bank account number: 2219799630 by Gate Coast Properties International Limited.

In count two, Yusuf was alleged to have, sometime in January 2020 or thereabout in Abuja, taken possession of the sum of N150 million deposited into his Zenith Bank account number 2219799630 by Lahab Integrated & Multi-Services Limited.

Count three accused Yusuf and Ummays Hummayd Energy Ltd of taken possession of N540 million deposited by Lahab Integrated & Multi Services into the Zenith Bank account number: 1016516200 of the company operated by him.

The funds were said to form part of the proceeds of an unlawful activity and the offences were contrary to Section 18(2)(d) and punishable under Section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.

Earlier when the matter was called, ICPC’s lawyer, Osuobeni Akponimisingha, informed the court that they had a motion on notice dated Feb. 10 but filed Feb. 11, seeking to amend their charge.

Abdul Mohammed, SAN, who represented the defendants in court, did not oppose the application and the judge granted the leave to amend.

Akponimisingha therefore sought the leave of the court for the amended charge, dated Feb. 10 but filed Feb. 11, to be read to Yusuf and his company for them to take their plea.

After they pleaded not guilty to the charge, Mohammed drew the attention of the court to the bail application filed on Feb. 13.

The senior lawyer said the motion sought the discretionary power of the court to admit his client to bail.

Although Akponimisingha initially opposed the application citing alleged refusal of Yusuf to stand his trial, he however withdrew his objection later.

Ruling, Justice Ekwo who said he was minded to exercise the discretion in favour of Yusuf, admitted him to a N30 million bail.

The judge also ordered him to produce one surety who must be a responsible citizen and owner of a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court and not below the value of the bail sum.

The judge said the property should be verified by the registrar and the defendant should deposit his international passport and must not travel outside the jurisdiction without the permission of the court.

When Justice Ekwo asked the anti-graft agency’s lawyer how many witnesses they would be calling, Akponimisingha said seven witnesses.

He said all the witnesses were within the jurisdiction of the court.

The judge adjourned the matter until May 6, May 7 and May 8 for trial.

NAN reports that in the earlier charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/158/2023 filed by the ICPC and scheduled on Monday’s cause list, Vice Admiral Jibrin Usman Oyibe and five others were in the charge.

The five others include Adam Imam Yusuf, Brigadier-General Ishaya Gamgum Bauka, Lahab Integrated & Multi Service Ltd, Gate Coast Properties International Ltd and Ummays Hummayd Energy Ltd as 2nd to 6th defendants respectively.

The ICPC had, on Feb. 7, announced the arrest of Adam Yusuf in connection to an allegations bordering on N3 billion public fund diversion.

The commission revealed that its investigation showed that Jibrin Usman, a former Chief of Naval staff, orchestrated the theft through Yusuf and Ishaya Bauka Gangum, a retired Brigadier of the Nigerian Army.

It said its investigation further revealed that the three civil servants orchestrated the diversion by using 92 fictitious companies that were not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The agency also said that Yusuf was at large before he was arrested in his residence in Abuja and then taken into custody.

It alleged that the three defendants acquired 18 properties, including filling stations, through these companies.

The ICPC stated that other suspects in the case were at large.(NAN)