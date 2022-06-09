Alleged murder: Court remands herder

An Iyaganku Magistrates ‘Court in Ibadan on Thursday ordered a 30 – year-old herder, Abubakar Hamadu, be remanded in Agodi Correctional facility for allegedly causing the death of his neighbour, Abdullahi Tolejo, 55.

The police charged Hamadu, who resides in Okaka, Ayete Town of Oyo with culpable homicide

Magistrate Serifat Adesina, who did not take the plea of Hamadu due to lack of jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Adesina said the order for remand is pending legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She adjourned the matter until Aug. 1, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Sikiru Ibrahim told the court that on May 25 at about 11 a.m. Hamadu allegedly caused the death of Tolejo with a machete.

Ibrahim said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 316 and is punishable under Section 3 19 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000. (NAN)

