Alleged murder: Court remands cobbler

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos, on Wednesday ordered that a 36-year-old cobbler, Yusuf Omotolani, charged with murdering his neighbour, be remanded, pending legal advice.

The police charged Omotolani with murder and attempted murder.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo, did not take the plea of Omotolani, because the court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Adedayo, ordered that the defendant be kept in the Ikoyi Custodial centre, pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She further adjourned the case until March 9 for DPP advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Rita Momah told the court that Omotolani committed the offence on Jan. 20, at Lagos island area of Lagos.

She said that a fight broke out between Omotolani and the deceased, Tajudeen Sodiq, over how he had spoken to him the day before.

The prosecutor said during the fight, Omotolani, grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the deceased on the right side of his stomach, which caused him to bleed to death.

Momah said that the defendant also stabbed another of his neighbor, Mr Saheed Giwa on both of hands, when he tried to mediate.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 230 and 245 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015. (Revised)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 223 stipulates death penalty for the offence of murder while 245 stipulates seven years jail term for the offence of grievous harm. (NAN)

