An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Thursday ordered that three men who allegedly murdered a farmer, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

The police charged Dahiru Usman,34; Muhammadu Ahmadu,32 and Ibrahim Mamudam 20 with three counts of conspiracy, kidnapping and murder.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Mercy Amole-Ajimoti, who did not take their plea, ordered that they be remanded in Abolongo Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She ordered the police to return the case file to the DPP and adjourned the matter untill May 6, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sgt. Philip Amusan told the court that the suspects, with others, at large, committed the offence on Dec. 28, 2020.

Amusan said the suspects armed with AK 47 riffles, kidnapped Oluwole Agboola, a pig farmer, at his farm at Adagbede village, Oyo.

He said the suspects collected N1.65 million from the younger brother of the victim, Olakunle, and later killed the victim while in captivity.

The offemce, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 2 and is punishable under Section 4 (2) of the Oyo State Kidnapping (Prohibition) Law, 2016. (NAN

