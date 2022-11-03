Alleged money laundering: EFCC to rearraign ex-Lagos A-G, Shasore

By Taiye Agbaje

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will, on Friday, arraign a former Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olasupo Shasore, SAN, before a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Shasore, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered, will be arraigned alongside a company, Middlesex Investments Ltd., before Justice Inyang Ekwo on 14-count charge bordering on money laundering.NAN reports that while the Federal Republic of Nigeria is the complainant in the charge number: FHC/ABJ/CR/386/22 filed on Aug. 17 by the EFCC’s counsel, Bala Sanga, Middlesex Investments Ltd and Shasore are 1st and 2nd defendants respectively.

Shasore is said to be a director and a signatory to the company’s Guaranty Trust Bank account number: 0005659394.The anti-graft agency, in count one, alleged that between Sept. 3 and Sept. 11, 2014, the firm and Mr Shasore failed to report in writing to the agency a single lodgement transaction of the sum of N60 million from Mandivera Global Resources Limited into the Guaranty Trust Bank Pic account number 0005659394 of MIddlesex Investments Limited.Also in count five, the EFCC alleged that between Aug. 26 and Sept. 3, 2019, the defendants failed to report in writing to the agency a single transfer transaction of the sum of 30, 000 dollars ($30,000.00) from the GTB account number 0005659435 of Middlesex Investments Ltd to the account of Olasupo Shasore.The agency said this should be in compliance with Section 10(1)b of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 10(3) of the same act.The suspects are further accused of failure to comply with the requirements of submitting to the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments, a declaration of the activities of the company as specified under Section 5(1)(a)(ii) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011(as amended) and punishable under Section 16(2)(b)of the same act, among others.NAN reports that the EFCC had, on Oct. 20, arraigned Shasore before the Ikeja Special Offences Court.He was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on money laundering.The former A-G of Lagos State was brought before Justice Mojisola Dada barely 24 hours after he was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Lagos division, on a four-count charge of money laundering.Justice Dada consequently granted him bail and adjourned the trial until Dec. 6.(NAN)

