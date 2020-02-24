Alleged money laundering: EFCC asks Court to relist case against Babangida

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, asked Niger State High Court to relist the case against former Niger governor, Muazu Babangida.

It also sought an order against two others for trial for money laundering and breach of trust.

Aliyu, his former Chief of Staff, Umar Nasko, and the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Barrister Tanko Beji, were prosecuted on amended seven-count charges relating to criminal breach of trust.

The case was struck out in their favour, however, the Commission filed an application, dated February 11, 2020, praying the court to grant an order, “relisting Suit No: NSHC/EFCC/2C/2017, Federal Republic of Nigeria vs. Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu & two others, whose charges were struck out on February 10, 2020.

Justice Abdullahi Mikhail adjourned the matter till March 16, 2020, for continuation of hearing.