Alleged money laundering: Court stands down ruling in Adoke’s bail plea to 2pm

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, stood down ruling on the bail application filed by Mohammed Adoke, former Attorney General of the Federal (AGF) and Minister of Justice, to 2pm.

Justice Nyako, after listening to arguments from parties in the suit with file number: FHC/ABJ//CR/89/17, said the ruling would be deliver at 2’O clock.News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adoke is being charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a six-count charge bordering on money laundering.The former AGF is being charged alongside one Aliyu Abubakar.

NAN reports that while Adoke is the 1st defendant, Abubakar is the 2nd defendant.The 2nd defendant is being charged on a one-count charge.After the duo pleaded not guilty to the charges, the EFCC counsel, Bala Sanga, urged the court to remand the defendants in the commission’s custody pending the hearing of the matter.However, counsel to Adoke, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, and Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, asked the court to discountenance the EFCC’s request.Speaking, Ozekhome argued that Adoke voluntarily flew into the country to stand the trial.

He said besides that the defendant was indisposed, he had also been granted a bail by a sister court in the FCT, Abuja, on Jan. 30.The lawyer, who urged the court to allow the defendant to continue to enjoy the bail, said in the event the court decided otherwise, Adoke should be remanded “at Kuje Correctional Centre where he will be able to receive good medical attention.

”Also, Abubakar’s lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, urged the court to grant the defendant bail since the offence was a bailable one and an offender is presumed innocent until proven contrary by the court of law.The judge, then, stood down the court till 2 O’Clock for ruling on the bail application. (NAN)