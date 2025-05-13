Alleged misappropriation: Court dismisses Ganduje, others’ application challenging jurisdiction

A Kano State High Court has dismissed the application filed by the former governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear their case of alleged bribery

By Ramatu Garba

A Kano State High Court has dismissed the application filed by the former governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear their case of alleged bribery and misappropriation.

NAN reports that the Kano State Go

vernment instituted an 11-count charge bordering on bribery, conspiracy, misappropriation and diversion of public funds running into billions of Naira against Ganduje, and his wife Hafsat Umar.

Others charged alongside Ganduje are Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhamm

ad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited, and Lasage General Enterprises Limited.

Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu, in her ruling, struck out the defendants’ preliminary objections, describing them as incompetent and citing relevant legal authorities.

Adamu-Aliyu held that the charges filed on May 13, 2024, against the defendants were competent to be tried.

The judge ruled that the case should proceed to trial in the absence of Ganduje and six others.

She also issued a summon to the sixth defendant, Lamash Properties Limited, and adjourned the matter until July 30 and July 31, 2025 for hearing.

Earlier, counsel to Ganduje, wife, and Umar, Mrs Lydia Oluwakemi Oyewo, filed a preliminary objection dated Nov.18, 2024, challenging the jurisdiction of the court and urged the court to quash all charges against the defendants.

Counsel to the state, Mr Adeola Adedipe, SAN, filed a reply to the notice of preliminary objection dated Oct. 22, 2024, addressing all the respondents.

Adedipe prayed the court to dismiss the respondents’ applications for lacking merit.

Counsel to the 3rd and 7th defendant, Mr M N Duru, SAN, filed a motion on notice on preliminary objection dated Oct.18, 2024, supported by a 14 paragraph affidavit and a written address.

“We urge the court to grant the application as prayed,” he submitted.

Counsel to the 5th defendant, Mr Muhammad Shehu, also filed a motion on notice on preliminary objection dated Oct.18, 2024, and urged the court to grant the application with substantial costs against the complainant.

Counsel to the 6th respondent, Mr Abubakar Ahmad, filed a notice of preliminary objection dated Sept.9, 2024, supported by a nine-paragraph affidavit and a written address.

Also, counsel to the 8th defendant, Faruk Asekome, filed a notice of preliminary objection dated October 18, 2024, supported by a five-paragraph affidavit and a written address, urging the court to grant the application. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)