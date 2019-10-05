Alleged misappropriation: Approach anti-graft agencies with evidence, Owo Poly dares ASUP

The Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State has told the institution’s chapter of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) to approach anti-graft agencies concerning its allegations against the school management.

This was contained in a statement made available by Mr Samuel Ojo, the Director of Public Relations and Protocol of the institution, on Saturday in Akure.

Mr Oluwadare Ijawoye, Chairman of ASUP, had accused the institution’s management of approving and using N68 million for the purchase of about five vehicles, most of which, he claimed, were second hand cars.

Ijawoye had said that the act was contrary to the extant law of Ondo State.

“The state government should find out the reason(s) behind the non- availability within the premises of the official car meant for the office of the Chairman of the governing council.

“We know that a sum of N28 million was paid into the personal bank account of the institution’s governing council chairman, Mr Banji Alabi, several months ago.

“Mr Alabi also received the sum of N28 million into his corporate account for the purchase of a state-of-the-art Mercedes Benz (G-Wagon).

“Documents to that effect were obtained by our investigators and will be tendered to the appropriate authorities,” Ijawoye had said.

However, the statement asked Ijawoye to save his energy by approaching the various anti-graft agencies rather than “his nauseating ranting on social media” since he claimed to be in possession of various incriminating documents.

The statement described most of the comments and pictures painted about the polytechnic on the social media by Ijawoye as unfounded and baseless.

“The chairman of council, Mr Banji Alabi, was already quite comfortable, very successful and rich before venturing into politics. He is a man endowed with a passion to make the institution a silicon valley.

“So, allegation of misappropriation of money as alleged by Ijawoye is, therefore, laughable, as it remains a figment of imagination of a drowning man.

“The polytechnic management remains committed to promoting the welfare of its workers at all times and will do everything possible to ensure that this spirit is sustained,” it stated.

According to the statement, the state government is aware that the allegation is an attempt to discredit the governing council and the polytechnic management.

It added that the act was orchestrated to promote certain elements eyeing the seats of principal officers of the polytechnic in the ongoing recruitment.

The statement also said that the negative emotion attached to the act by the opposition party was to sabotage the good visions of the government.

It described the activities of ASUP in the polytechnic as illegal, since it had been suspended for a while by the institution’s management.

“Not a dime belonging to the polytechnic has been illegally deposited into the governing council chairman’s account or that of any of the council members.

“It will be nice if Mr Ijawoye can back his claims with relevant documents indicating such transactions, for the onus of proof is on he who accused.

“Buying official cars for council chairman and principal officers are statutory and, in this instance, the polytechnic did not buy brand new cars but fairly used cars and were bought as appropriated in the polytechnic”, it stated.

Ijawoye, however, disclosed that the union had already approached an anti-graft agency and that details would be made known to the public soon.

He alleged that the council had knowledge of the action and was trying to doctor some documents.

The ASUP chairman reiterated the union’s stand that the council had no right to approve N68 million, but maximum of only N14 million. (NAN