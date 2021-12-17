Alleged Makoko invasion: Rights group tasks Sanwo-Olu on justice

The Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CDHR) has urged Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to wade into the alleged illegal invasion of Ori-Oke Alala in Makoko area of Yaba in 2018.

The National President of the group, Mr Alex Omotehinse, made the appeal at a news conference on Friday at Right House, Ikeja.

He urged Sanwo-Olu to show mercy on the families of the alleged victims.

According to him, the governor is the father of the state and lover of the masses.

He said that the alleged victims were expecting to benefit from the governor’s milk of kindness.



He said that the alleged victims were unlawful treated.

Omotehinse alleged that, on May 10, 2018, Lagos State Task Force on Land Grabbing mobilised policemen to invade the Act of the Apostles Church, Ori-Oke Alala, Temidire, Yaba.

He said that the alleged invasion resulted in deaths, injuries, displacement of residents and destruction of property.

According to him, two residents – Mr Kolawole Iwalokun and Mr Seyi Akintimehin – were murdered by a police officer during the alleged invasion.

Omotehinse said that petitions to the state commissioner of police, Lagos State House of Assembly and other relevant agencies as well as peaceful processions, including one to the state Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, had not yielded any positive results.

He said that the then Deputy Commissioner of Police at Panti, DCP Yetunde Longe, told the group that the state police command did not send policemen nor approve any team for the said operation, but only heard about it on radio.

He also quoted Longe as saying that the commissioner of police had set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the alleged invasion and promised to bring perpetrators to book.

He said that another petition was on Oct. 4, 2018 written to the inspector-general of police in an effort to get justice for the victims.

According to him, although some suspects were invited by the police, they were later released on bail.

Omotehinse called for urgent prosecution of suspects in the case.

Omotehinse said: “Those innocent souls, sent to early grave by the trigger-happy officer, left behind wives and children.

“Other victims are alive and still nursing gun injuries they sustained on the day of the incident,’’ he said.

He called on the state director of public prosecutions to charge the case to court in the interest of justice.

“This has become imperative so as to restore hope for the families of the deceased and the wounded victims.’’

“Nothing should stop the governor from looking into the matter and compensate the families of two innocent residents killed and those injured in the invasion by land grabbers.

“Gov. Sanwo-Olu has been doing well and we appreciate him.

“Our issue is not about land now, but the lives lost and people injured in the illegal act.’’

(NAN)

