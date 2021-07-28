Alleged LASTMA manslaughter: Court grants driver N2.5m bail

An Ikeja High Court has granted N2.5million bail to a driver, Elijah Shokoya, who allegedly caused the death of Mr Olawale Akinmade, through reckless driving.

Akinmade, until his death, was an officer of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA)

Shokoya is facing a charge of alleged involuntary manslaughter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Oyindamola Ogala, in a ruling delivered on Wednesday, said that in granting the bail, the court considered the entirety of the facts before it.

The judge said that following a bail application filed by defence counsel, Mr Ebunola Ewonowo, it will be in the interest of justice to grant the defendant bail on terms that will ensure his attendance in court.

“The defendant/applicant is therefore admitted to bail in the sum of N2.5 million with two responsible sureties in like sum.

“One of such sureties must be a blood relative with evidence of payment of tax to the Lagos State Government.

“The other surety must be the owner of landed property within Lagos metropolis,” the judge said.

NAN reports that during Shokoya’s arraignment on June 23, the prosecution was led by Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Adeyemi said that the defendant caused the death of Akinmade at 7.20p.m. on Jan. 26, on the Ikorodu Expressway by Demurin Junction, Ketu, Lagos.

The DPP noted that the defendant mowed down Akinmade with his Opel Car with Lagos registration number AAA 74 GG.

The offence contravened the provisions of Section 224 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 and is punishable under Section 229 of the same law.

Justice Ogala adjourned the case until Aug. 2 for trial. (NAN)

