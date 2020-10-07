Alleged land racketeering: Court orders police to produce money recovered from businessman

An FCT Grade I Upper Area Court in Gudu on Wednesday ordered the Nigeria Police to produce the money recovered during its investigation in the sale of land to a businessman, Mr Nicholas Ogbedo.

Justice Suraj Muhammad also ordered Ogbedo, 42, to enter his defence in the matter on Oct. 15.

Muhammad held that based on the issue at hand, the court was interested in the evidence in the suit.

The defendant had approached the court in a suit marked CR/27/2019, alleging that he bought a piece of land in Kubwa, Abuja, from Mr Haruna Mohammed for N5.3 million.

Ogbedo through his lawyer, Mr Adukwu Sunday, told the court that upon getting to the site to begin work, he discovered the land had been sold to another person.