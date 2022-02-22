Alleged Killings in Abia: Northern Group reverses recall home order

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Northern Consensus Movement (NCM), has reversed the recall back home order issued to all Northerners residing in the South-East region of the country.

Recall that the Northern Consensus Movement (NCM), issued out a press statement on the above subject matter last week Thursday 17the February, 2022 calling on the South East political leaders and their sociocultural organization, the Ohaneze Ndigbo to be cautious & take proactive measures in safeguarding the lives and properties of Nigerians and Northerners in particular residing in the region while carrying out their legitimate businesses.

The NCM consequently, went ahead to recall northerners back home to avert a recurrence of the ugly situation that led to the killings of about Nine (9) people, destruction of properties and business premises worth millions of naira due to fear of uncertainty and consequences that might likely follow.

Addressing a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, the President of the NCM, Comr. Awwal Aliyu expressed satisfaction in the prompt intervention of Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu through payment of relief for the 56 cows and 35 goats killed, among other promises made.

Aliyu pointed out that the reversal of the order was prompted by the intervention of Gov. Ikpeazu.

He said, “The Abia State Government under His Excellency Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu summoned and held an emergency meeting with the Hausa community leaders and apologised over the killings and destructions of properties and business premises of Northerners in the state.

“He instantly paid Relief for the 56 Cows and 35 Goats that were killed and also promised to pay Relief for the Nine (9) people who lost their lives as a result of the attack, at Two Million Naira (#2million) Each latest by Thursday 24th February, 2022.

“He also promised to provide adequate security to the Hausa communities and all Northerners residing in the state. He promised rehabilitation of the destroyed market, provision for boreholes as a source of water in the market, and other requests made by prominent leaders within and outside the North to restore the lost confidence and to promote peaceful coexistence among the people.

“Looking at the commitment so far shown and displayed by the Governor, there maybe need to suspend the Recall Back Home Order in the interim but with a strong call for safety and security of our people in the region.”

Aliyu also called on the newly elected Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Prof. Charles Soludo to kindly take heed and learn from his Abia State counterpart, to bring lasting peace and restore the lost confidence between the North and the South East Region.

He further called on Ohaneze Ndigbo Sociocultural Organisation to always stay on the path of honor and caution their youths and indeed all Nigerians on the need and importance of peaceful coexistence, unity and reconciliation. “Perhaps, the North is presently accommodating over 20 Million Igbo’s with an investment running into trillions of naira.

Meanwhile, in the entire Southern States there are not more than 6 Million Northerners resident there and with little above 5 billion worth of an investment,” he added

He commended security agencies for prompt response to the issues at hand while urging them to be more proactive in the discharge of their constitutional duties of securing the lives and properties of all Nigerians irrespective of creed.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

