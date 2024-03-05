Alleged  killers of Imo traditional ruler to face fresh charges March 12

Jude Iheme and Chika Madukwe, suspected killers of the traditional ruler of Amanze Obowo Autonomous Community of Imo, Eze Basil Njoku are to face fresh terrorism charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja on March 12.

Iheme, 52 and Madukwe, 42 allegedly kidnapped and killed the royal father in what appeared to be an act of terrorism on Dec. 17, 2022.

The defendants allegedly killed the victim while he was returning from the Federal Medical Center, Umuahia after kidnapping and collecting a ransom of N4 million cash from his family.

The Inspector-General of Police slammed a 3-count terrorism charge against the duo.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/575/2024, Iheme and Madukwe alongside others said to be at large, were said to have conspired to commit felony to wit, acts of terrorism contrary to Section 26 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022.

They were said to have been armed with guns and offensive weapons when they attacked, kidnapped and killed the traditional ruler

.

In the charge, the I-G also accused them of failing to give useful information at their disposal to security agencies to assist the security personnel in apprehending other kidnappers.

This act, as contained in the charge, is contrary to Section 16 of the Terrorism Act.

When the charge was read to them before Justice Binta Nyako, they pleaded not guilty.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Simon Lough, SAN, told the court that the police had amended the charge following the arrest of more suspects.

Lough prayed the court for a date to produce the other suspects in court to take their plea.

Justice Nyako granted the request and adjourned the matter until March 12 for a fresh arraignment.

The judge ordered that the two defendants be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre and to be brought to court on March 12. (NAN)

By Wandoo Sombo