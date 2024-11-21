Alleged kidnapping: Office of Public defender may represent Evans

The Lagos State Office of Public Defender (OPD) may represent the convicted kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (alias Evans) charged with kidnapping,

By Adenike Ayodele

The Lagos State Office of Public Defender (OPD) may represent the convicted kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (alias Evans) charged with kidnapping, on Jan. 30, 2025, due to the absence of his counsel on several adjourned dates.

Justice Adenike Cokers of Ikeja High Court, on Thursday asked the prosecution to ensure the presence of OPD at the next proceeding, if Evans’ counsel did not show up.

“Tell your lawyer, Jan. 30 2025 is for your re-arraignment and the prosecution should ensure that the office of public defender is on ground.

“OPD can represent the first defendant if his counsel is not present in court because the arraignment must go on at the next date of adjournment,” Cokers said.

The judge thereafter adjourned the case until Jan.30, 2025 for re-arraignment.

Earlier, when the case was called, counsel to Evans’ co-defendant, Mr Nelson Onyejaka, told the court that all attempt to reach Evans’ counsel had proved abortive.

“My lord, the first defendant’s counsel comes from Abuja and I tried his number on several occasions but it was unreachable.

“When I got to court this morning, both the prosecutor and myself tried his number, it was still not available,” Onyejaka said.

The State Counsel, Mr Yusuf Sule, also submitted that Evan’s counsel had not been reachable.

Sule prayed the court for another adjourned date.

He, also urged the court to order Evans to get in touch with his lawyer or to get another counsel to represent him.

“My lord, this is a 2017 matter and the first defendant is the one delaying the matter as his lawyer has been absent in court on several occasions.

“We pray the court to order the first defendant to get in touch with his lawyer or get another lawyer to represent him,” the prosecutor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court had on Oct. 10 suffered setback when Evans’ counsel was absent in court.

NAN also reports that prosecution had on May 11, informed the court that the defendants had applied for plea bargain agreement.

Evans and his co-defendant, Joseph Emeka are to be re-arraigned on an amended five count bordering on murder, attempt to murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

The prosecutor, however, said the plea bargain terms were being considered by the Attorney-General of Lagos State, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN).

NAN also reports that Evans was convicted and jailed for extensive kidnap activities.

In February 2022, an Ikeja High Court Judge, Hakeem Oshodi, sentenced him to life imprisonment for the kidnap of Chief Donatus Dunu, the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

In September 2022, another judge of the court, Oluwatoyin Taiwo (now retired), sentenced Evans to 21 years imprisonment for kidnapping a businessman, Chief Slyvanus Ahamonu, and collecting $420,000 as ransom from his family.

Evans is still standing trial in two other kidnapping cases.(NAN)