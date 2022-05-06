Alleged kidnapping: Evans changes counsel as trial begins June 15

Convicted kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, charged with various cases of kidnapping, on Friday obeyed the order of an Ikeja Special Offences Court to get a new counsel.

Evans is stranding trial alongside Joseph Emeka for allegedly attempting to kidnap the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors, Chief Vincent Obianodo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at today’s proceedings, Mr Emmanuel Ochai, a counsel to the co-defendant of Evans in a sister case, held brief for Mr Chuks Muoma (SAN), the new Evan’s counsel.

NAN reports that Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo had during the proceedings on March 28 expressed displeasure over the absence of the defendants.

She queried one of the warders from the Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre who was present in court why the defendants were not brought to court for their trial.

Responding to the query, the warder told the court that there was a mix up on the date, adding that the date on their record for the appearance of the defendants was April 28.

NAN also reports that Taiwo had on March 11 ordered Evans to get a legal representative before the next date of adjournment or be ready to defend himself.

Frank Udeme, one of the co-defendants of Evans had been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment on March 11.

Udeme had pleaded guilty to selling firearms to Evans.

According to the prosecution, Evans and Emeka committed the offences on Aug. 27, 2013, at Third Avenue in Festac Town, Lagos.

Evans and his accomplice are alleged to have killed one Ngozi Chijioke and attempted to kidnap and kill Obianodo.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to a seven-count charge of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempt to kidnap and sale and transfer of firearms over the attempted kidnap of Obianodo.

Taiwo adjourned the case until June 15 for trial. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

