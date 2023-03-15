Alleged kidnapping: Court admits 3 farmers to bail

By Uche Bibilari

An Upper Area Court, Gwagwalada, Abuja, on Wednesday admitted three farmers who have been in remand since January for alleged kidnapping to bail.

The police charged Aminu Usman, 26, Umar Salisu, 25, Usman Umar, 20, all residents of Guys Village, Kwali Abuja with criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Malam, Abdullahi Abdulkarim admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Abdulkarim ordered that the sureties must reside within the court jurisdiction and must provide means of identification.

He said that the sureties must provide their Bank statement which has same amount in it and also, their Bank Verification Number (BVN) must be made available to the court registrar.

He adjourned the matter until May 10 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the complainant, Aminu Ali, of the same address, reported the matter at Area Command, Gwagwalada on Jan. 8.

He said that the defendants conspired and kidnapped Fatima Bello to an unknown destination on the said date.

Yakubu said the offence contravened the provision of Sections 97 and 271 of the Penal Code.

Adejembi has filed a Witten bail application praying the court to grant the defendants to bail in most liberal terms.(NAN)