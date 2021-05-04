Alleged Kaduna kidnapper, murderer dismissed from army in 2013 – Spokesperson

The Nigerian Army says that Lance Cpl. Adamu Galadima, who arrested in connection with kidnap and murder of his neighbour’s child in Kaduna dismissed in 2013.

The , Army Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on in Abuja.

Yerima said the suspect, who to have murdered his victim after collecting N5 million currently work with the Kaduna State Environmental Services and not Nigerian Army as being circulated.

He said that Lance Cpl. Galadima duly dismissed from the Nigerian Army in 2013 after a General Court Marshal that held in Kaduna found him guilty.

“His unit was 2 Provost Group where he was involved in a case of attempted murder leading to his arrest and prosecution before the General Court Marshal in Kaduna.

“After his dismissal, Adamu found his way to Kaduna State Environmental Services where he secured a job as a cleaner.

“He is, therefore, not a personnel of the Nigerian Army as at April 2021, when he committed the crime,’’ he said.

Yerima said that the Nigerian Army remains a disciplined organisation that not condone any unprofessional part of officers and soldiers.

He urged of the to ignore the misleading story currently being shared in the social media. (NAN)

