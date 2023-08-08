Alleged job racketeering: Victims recount ordeal, say they paid millions into ex-FCC officer’s account

By Femi Ogunshola

Mr Andulamalik Ahmed and Ali Yaro both victims of alleged job racketeering at the Federal Character Commission (FCC) say they paid N1 million and N2 million respectively for job placement in the commission.

Ahmed and Yaro made this known when they appeared as witnesses at the ongoing investigation by the House of Representatives ad hoc committee probing job racketeering and mismanagement of IPPIS in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking on the issue, Ahmed, an indigene of Adamawa said he met the driver of the Commissioner, representing Taraba, Mr Yisha’u Gambo who promised to get him a job in the FCC on the condition that he paid the sum of N1 million.

He however said he refused to pay the money to Yisha’u because he was an ordinary driver.

“It was Yisha’u who introduced Mr Harunu Kolo, a former staff of the FCC and the desk officer of IPPIS in the commission.

“I paid N1 million into Kolo’s account when I confirmed that he was a staff of the commission, I refused to pay to the driver for security reasons.

“I transfered N1 million to Kolo’s account. We initially agreed on N1.5million with Gambo, a driver to the Commissioner, representing Taraba.”

He said 27 of them were issued appointment letters having paid the requested money, adding that in spite of the fact that appointment letters were issued, they were not posted to any designated MDAs.

“The Head of Human Resources in FCC confirmed to us that our appointments were genuine before they cleverly took it from us. I was engaged for two years before I was disengaged without posting.”

He said contrary to information by the FCC that there was no recruitment since 2017, there was recruitment in 2021 and all the commissioners had a hand in the recruitments exercise.

“Kolo convinced me to pay so that our employment can come after that of Directors and the Commissioners.”

Ahmed who betrayed emotion begged the committee to help get his job back, adding that he was not satisfied with receiving salary without doing the required job.

On the other hand, Yaro , another witness from Borno said he was made to pay N2 million to secure a job in the FCC.

“ I paid N2 million into Badamasi Jalo’s account, another victim but acting as agent for collection of monies for Kolo.

“Kolo and Badamasi both assured me that I will get appointment letter in January,” he said, adding that he was captured on IPPIS on Aug. 5, 2021 but never got placement.

“ I graduated 11 years ago and I had a chance to become Boko Haram but I refused because I wanted to be a good citizen,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rep Yusuf Gagdi, the Chairman of the committee said the testimonies from the two victims should encourage all Nigerians who have been shortchanged to appear.

“I am very happy that you said you had the offer to become a Boko Haram but refused.

” We cannot cry like you but our hearts blead for this country, we are going to do justice for you, we are not here to wich hunt anybody.

“You have told us who you gave money to. We will invite you again for a closed-door meeting with the other 27 victims , ” he said.

Gagdi re-invited Kolo to again appear before the committee on Wednesday by 10 a. m.

He also summoned the driver to the Taraba Commissioner and the Secretary to appear before the committee . (NAN)

