Alleged job fraud: Court admits dismissed immigration officer to N1.5m bail

An FCT High Court in Kubwa on Friday admitted a dismissed Nigeria Immigration Service officer, Mohammed Abdullahi to bail in the sum N1.5 million for allegedly defrauding job seekers.The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Commission (ICPC) charged Abdullahi, with four counts bordering on job scam.

In a ruling for bail, Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya, ordered the defendant to produce two sureties.Ogbonnaya said one of the sureties must have a landed property in Abuja and the other must have at least N1.5million in a recognised bank account.

He ordered the defendant to ensure he appears in court for his trial and adjourned the case till Oct.10 for hearing.Earlier, the Defence Counsel, Stanley Ofoegbu told the court that the defendant informed him that his second wife had been pregnant for 10 months with no means of getting medical attention due to lack of funds.” The defendant’s two children are presently very sick too and he was arraigned in November, 2021 and has been in custody since then, ” he said.

The ICPC Prosecution Counsel, Olubunmi Olugasa, alleged that the defendant, an NIS officer, collected N775, 000 from Mr Abdullahi Musa on Febuary 2019.Olugasa said the defendant collected the said sum at the Immigration headquarters, Sauka Airport Road, Abuja as benefit for himself to assist Musa get employment for his sons, into the service.

She also said the defendant received N435, 000 from one Zakariah Jeremiah to assist him secure employment into the service.The offence she said, contravened the provisions of Section 19, 8(1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.(NAN)

