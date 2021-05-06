Alleged Irregularities: Reps Committee summons NNPC, others in oil sector

The House of Representatives Petroleum Upstream, has given the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) two weeks ultimatum to appear and explain alleged irregularities in the corporation.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Sarki Ada (APC-Sokoto) issued the ultimatum at a hearing Thursday, following the refusal of NNPC to honour invitations or reply letters.

“We have invited some oil companies; namely the NNPC, Addax Petroleum Company Ltd and Santex Nig Ltd, to appear before and they have failed to do that.

“We are giving two weeks from today. We will reschedule this meeting for two weeks calendar days, to appear before this committee and we continue our business.

“Unless if they want to invite Buhari to appear before as the of Petroleum, if they do not come, we will not hesitate.

“Buhari is a , he appointed himself and approved by the parliament and he is doing his job; we will invite him, and I know as the law-abiding , he will come.

“When he comes, Nigeria should know that it is because of the failure of the NNPC to appear that him to come and appear before us,”he said.

Ada said that the committee had asked for relevant documents to the activities of the NNPC, and the corporation had refused to oblige the committee.

According to him, we have written three letters to at an interval of three months each requesting for their budget, budget performance and list of assets they are holding and managing behalf of Nigerians.

“We asked for a list of their liabilities, what are the contracts they are executing, who are the contractors, who are the companies and what is the progress .

“We have asked for details of how much they generate from the sales of crude oil produce, how much do they manage on behalf of Nigeria joint ventures, until today, is no response.

“Time has come that we must speak, this country belongs to all of us, we are here as statutory Nigerians,” he said.

The of State for Petroleum, Mr Timipre Sylva, promised to deliver the message of the committee to the NNPC. (NAN)

