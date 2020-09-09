Alleged internet fraud: EFCC arrests brothers, 3 others in Ibadan

Share the news













The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested two brothers and three others in Ibadan, over their alleged connection with internet fraud.

This was contained in a statement signed by the commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday at their hideout situated in Alaka, Elebu area of Ibadan.

Oyewale said that the suspects were arrested based on intelligence linking them with opulence without any identifiable means of livelihood.

He said that four cars, laptops, exotic phones and a stamp bearing the bursary section of Queensland University School of Medicine, Australia were recovered from the suspects.

Oyewale said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded. (NAN)