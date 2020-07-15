Alleged internet fraud: Court grants social media influencer, Adeherself, N500,000 bail

, Adedamola Adewale (alias ), charged with fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was on Wednesday granted N500,000 by an Ikeja Special Offences .

In a ruling, Justice Sherifat Solebo also ordered that Adewale must provide two sureties with reliable means of income which would be verified by the .

Solebo adjourned the case until Aug. 5 for substantive hearing.

The defendant, who had been in the custody of the EFCC following her arraignment in court on July 7, is facing a charge of possession of fraudulent document.

According to EFCC counsel, Mr Samuel Daji, the defendant was arrested following intelligence received by the EFCC on the activities of some young men allegedly involved in in the Lekki axis of Lagos.

on June 15, with the intent to defraud, had in her possession a fraudulent document which was entitled ‘WhatsApp’.

“The offence violates Sections 318 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011,” Daji said. (NAN)


