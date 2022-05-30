Alleged Inducement of Delegates: Live up to your responsibilities — NAWOJ urges INEC

By Joan Nwagwu

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to live up to its responsibilities to Nigerians over the alleged inducement of delegates in presidential primaries .

This is contained in a communique issued by NAWOJ FCT Chairperson, Annah Dan at the end of the congress, jointly signed with Gloria Josaih, Assistant Secretary of the Association on Sunday in Abuja.

It said the Congress had observed the state of the nation and also raised issues of concern on the on-going party primaries towards the 2023 general elections.

According to the association, it urged the Commission to live up to its responsibilities to Nigerians by ensuring that politics was not monetised by ensuring aspirants conform to stipulated spending for their various positions.

It condemned “the seeming partisan move” by the electoral umpire by shifting the date for submission of lists of candidates, thereby giving the ruling party an undue advantage over other parties.

The association however, applauded Nigerian women for participating actively in the primary elections and also commended the increased number of women who emerged as party flag bearers.

NAWOJ also commended all Nigerian women who had the courage to contest for elective offices and also congratulated those who won in the primary elections.

The women journalists also felicitated with the Nigerian child on the occasion of the Children’s Day, while raising concern about the poor state of Nigerian Children.

It decried the deteriorating state with the falling standard of education, compounded by perennial industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“Congress in session decried the fact that the youth, who have been left idle may have turned to crime, leading to rise in rape, kidnapping, petty theft and other violent crimes.”

It noted with dismay that the 2003 Child Rights Act was yet to be domesticated in some states, and applauded the recent family court that had been established in 16 states of the nation by the Ministry of Women Affairs.

It also urged the government to help enforce the right in other states that were yet to domesticate it.

The Association further, called on the Federal Government to live up to its constitutional duty of protecting lives and property of citizens.

It lamented the issue of security in the country while citing the Abuja-Kaduna train attack which happened over two months ago as unfortunate.

It added that the victims, including women and children, were yet to be rescued, even as the terrorists had threatened to kill them if their demands were not met. (NAN)

