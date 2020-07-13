Alleged illegal property seizure: Court adjourns N8.1bn suit against Lagos govt until July 17

Share the news













The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, fixed July 17 to hear the N8.1 billion suit brought by an ex-Army General, Alhaji Abdulrauf Tijjani, against the Lagos Government and seven others.

Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the case after counsel to the respondents sought for more time to respond to the allegations in the suit.

Tijjani had dragged the Lagos Government, National Judicial Council (NJC), the Federal High Court and other respondents to court challenging the alleged injustice perpetrated against him by officials of Lagos and a serving judge of the Federal High Court.

The plaintiff is specifically challenging the alleged sabotage of the execution of a court judgment which returned his landed property in Lagos to him.

Justice Ekwo had, on July 7, adjourned for commencement of hearing after ordering the plaintiff to serve court papers on all respondents in the suit.

However when the matter came up for hearing on Monday, lawyers to the respondents asked for time to respond to the allegations in the suit.

Following the non objection to the applications by the plaintiff, Justice Ekwo adjourned hearing till July 17 and ordered parties to file and exchange necessary court processes.

The judge warned all parties to put their house in order, adding that non of them should do anything that would stall the hearing on the next adjourned date.

In the fundamental human rights suit instituted in Abuja, the former Army General prayed Justice Ekwo to order Lagos Government and the Governor to pay him a cumulative compensation of N8 billion as damages for alleged injustice suffered in the hands of Lagos officials.

In the suit with number FHC/ABJ/CS/690/2020, the plaintiff also asking the judge to compel the National Judicial Council (NJC) to pay another sum of N100 million for alleged misconduct of Justice A. O. Faji during the hearing of his matter.

In addition, the plaintiff also asked the court for an order for the trail of Justice Faji for allegedly perverting the course of justice in his case.(NAN)

