Alleged illegal oil bunkering: Navy hands over 5 suspects to EFCC

The Nigerian Navy, through the Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder, NNS, Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 handed over a Wooden Boat and 5 suspects arrested for illegal oil bunkering to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office, for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The suspects: Joseph Dickson; Daniel Ofoni; Eric Enock, Allison Pereebiye and George Seidu were arrested by the NNS Pathfinder’s patrol team around Dutch Island Creek, Port Harcourt. The Naval Handing Over Officer, Captain A. T. Ebo said that the suspects were arrested on June 12, 2019 and found on them a Wooden Boat laden with products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, (AGO).

Principal Detective Superintendent Olayinka Macaulay who received the suspects and Boat on behalf of the EFCC, assured the NAVY of diligent investigation and possible prosecution of all the suspects.

