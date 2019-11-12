Alleged illegal marriage: Court orders police to release Judge, 5 others

A High Court in Kaduna State, on Tuesday, ordered the Nigeria Police to release a Judge of the Sharia Court, Malam Murtala Nasir of Magajin Gari, Kaduna and five others.

Justice M.L Muhammad gave the order after hearing a 20-paragraph affidavit filed by the applicant’s counsel, Mr Maxwell Kyom.

Kyom alleged that the Sharia court judge was arrested for conducting a new marriage between one Abdulllahi Kaloma and Nasiba Dauda.

The five others are Alhaji Sani Dauda, Murtala Nasir, Shehu Dauda, Kaloma (the new husband), Dauda (the bride) and Abdulrahim Haruna.

The marriage took place on Saturday, Nov. 9, according Nasir after Dauda’s first marriage to one Abubakar Musa from Kebbi, officially ended on Jan. 5, 2018.

In the suit KDH/KAD/982/2019 Muhammad ordered the police to release the judge pending the determination of the application for the enforcement of the fundamental rights of the applicant.

“Order is hereby granted restraining the respondent from taking any steps inimical to the determination of the motion on notice.

“Order of injunction is hereby granted restraining respondents from arresting, detaining or in any other manner infringing on the rights of the applicants in respect to this matter pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The Judge adjourned the case until Nov. 19. (NAN)