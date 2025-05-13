Alleged human trafficking: suspect’s evading DNA test, frustrating investigations, NAPTIP tells court

The National Agency for Prohibition and Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), on Tuesday told an Abuja High Court, Zuba, that one Godson Ogbozor, a suspect, expected to be arraigned

By Joy Kaka

The National Agency for Prohibition and Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), on Tuesday told an Abuja High Court, Zuba, that one Godson Ogbozor, a suspect, expected to be arraigned was evading DNA test.

Ogbozor who was charged with alleged human trafficking, was not present in court when his matter was called up on Tuesday, thereby stalling his arraignment.

Ugochukwu told the court when the matter was called up, that the suspect who was granted an administrative bail had jumped bail.

He also told the court that the suspect had been frustrating investigations into the alleged offence.

“The suspect is being investigated for human trafficking and one of the conditions of his bail is to present himself for a DNA test, but he refused to do so.

“He has been filing fundamental right suits in courts and has currently taken NAPTIP to the National Assembly, in a bid to frustrate our investigations on the alleged offence against him,” Ugochukwu said.

He therefore prayed the court for an adjournment to enable the agency apprehend the suspect and bring him to court.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya adjourned the matter until June 2, for arraignment. (NAN)