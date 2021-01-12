Alleged homicide: Court remands driver pending legal advice

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a driver, Garba Yunus, who allegedly robbed and attempted to murder two men, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

The police charged Yunus with armed robbery and attempted murder.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take Yunus’ plea, ordered the police to duplicate the case file to the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecutions, for legal advice.