Alleged homicide: Court remands driver pending legal advice

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a driver, Garba Yunus, who allegedly robbed and attempted to murder two men, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.
The police charged Yunus with armed robbery and attempted murder.
Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take Yunus’ plea, ordered the police to duplicate the case file to the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecutions, for legal advice.
Emmanuel adjourned the case until Jan. 28, for hearing.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, , Insp Chidi Leo told the court that Yunus committed the offence on Dec. 20, 2020, along Zaria Road Kaduna.
He said the defendant and three others now at large allegedly robbed and attempted to murder two persons, Danjuma Ishaku and Abbas Shehu.
Leo alleged that Yunus stole their money, phones and other valuables.
He also alleged that Yunus stabbed Ishaku with a knife, which caused him bodily injuries.
Leo said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 6 (a) and 27 (1) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, 2004.(NAN)
Leave a Reply