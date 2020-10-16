Alleged homicide: Absence of police counsel stalls trial of 2 ex-traffic wardens 

The absence of a prosecution counsel, Patrick Ogele, on Friday in an FCT High Court, Nyanya, stalled the trial of two former traffic wardens, standing trial for the alleged killing of Ogar Jumbo, an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The police charged Idoko Sunday and Katdel Dabit with assault and excessive use of force.

At the resumed hearing of the case, counsel to the family of the deceased, Ishiaku Shirimai informed the court that the prosecution informed him that he was sick and could not be in the court.

Shirimai said the matter was for cross-examination of the fourth prosecution witness PW4, Ada, wife of the deceased.