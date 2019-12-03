Alleged hate speech: Atiku institutes N2.5bn suit against Buhari’s Aide, Onochie

Former Vice President of Nigeria, and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2018 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, instituted a N2.5 billion libel suit against the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Social Media, Mrs Lauretta Onochie.

He was on Tuesday at the Registry of the Federal Capital Territory Judiciary (FCT), where he formally deposed his own statement on Oath, before the Commissioner for Oaths, to kick-start the libel suit against Onochie.

Atiku, had in May this year, threatened legal action against Onochie, in connection to a publication where she allegedly, on her tweeter handle, alleged that the former Vice president, was on the watchlist of security operatives in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for alleged criminal matters.

Onochie in the said publication of May 7, 2019, which was also published by many newspapers and online media platforms, also accused Atiku of shopping for terrorists in the Middle East.

Atiku returned to Nigeria last week from UAE since after the general election.

In a letter dated May 14, 2019 and written on his behalf by his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, the former Vice President described Onochie’s statement as not only vile and denigrating but a calculated attempt to disparage his person in the eyes of right thinking members of the public.

According to Onochie in her Twit of May 7, 2019, “Atiku on UAE watchlist – security sources. Security operatives in the United Arab Emirates are keeping a close tab on a former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who has been in Middle East nation for several weeks now. What is he doing there? Me: shopping for terrorists?”

But in his reaction, the PDP presidential candidate insisted that there is no iota of truth in the said publication, which is beginning to affect public perception of his person, adding that, the publication since it was made, had caused him national and international backlash and embarrassment as well as incalculable damages.

“To say that our client is shopping for terrorists is not only dishonest and reckless but is calculated and politically designed to instigate security agents against him not only in the UAE but across the world”, Ozekhome said.

He subsequently demanded Buhari’s Special Assistant to publish and tender a written retraction of the said statement and apologize over the said libelous publication in six national newspapers, one international newspaper and all social media platforms where the said publication was made.

In addition, Ozekhome on behalf of Atiku demanded that Onochie pay Atiku the sum of N500 million as minimal damages to assuage Atiku’s already battered image, wholly caused by her said defamatory publication.

The senior lawyer stated that failure to do so within 48 hours of receipt of Atiku’s letter would compel them to “activate the full weight of the legal machinery against the Special Assistant to Buhari, where the sum of N2 billion would be demanded as compensation for examplery, aggravated and punitive damages”.

Atiku’s presence in court on Tuesday to sign his witness statement, is an indication that he is set to commence legal action against the Presidential aide.

With reports by PRNigeria