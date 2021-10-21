Alleged gang-rape: Absence of witness stalls defence of late Chief Lanre Razak’s son

The absence of a defence witness stalled the defence of Segun Razak the son of late Chief Lanre Razak, the late Balogun of Epe who passed away on Aug 15, 2020.

Segun is charged before an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court alongside Don-Chima George, a hotelier’s son.

They face a two-count charge of conspiracy and rape.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) of reports that on Aug. 5, Justice Abiola Soladoye had a ruling, had said the defendant a have a prima facie case to answer and ordered to open their defence.

However during ’s proceedings, the defence counsel Mr Adebambo Adesanya, SAN, informed the court that the first defence witness is unavailable due to ill health.

witness is Delta undergoing treatment,” the SAN said.

Following the Adesanya’s submission, Justice Abiola Soladoye adjourned the case until Nov. 16 for defence.

NAN reports that the prosecution led by Mr Shola Soneye alleges that the defendants drugged and gang-raped the complainant (name withheld) on Feb. 3, 2019.

They allegedly committed the offences from 5.00a.m. to 7.00a.m. at De-Lankaster Hotels, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, a hotel owned by George’s father.

On May 15, 2019, the then 24--old complainant had testified that she had gone with the defendants to Kabaal nightclub located Ikoyi, Lagos to celebrate the birthday of George who was friend.

While at a nightclub, the defendants allegedly mixed the drink with a substance which had after some moments, rendered unconscious.

She alleged that when they returned to George’s father’s hotel, the defendants took turns to rape and record their actions on a mobile phone.

The complainant so far been the sole witness presented by the prosecution the case.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 258 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN) 

