Alleged fraud: Step aside, submit yourself for investigation, PDP charges Lagos Speaker

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Speaker of the Lagos  State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, to immediately step aside and  submit himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)  for investigation over allegations of financial impropriety, including
reported discovery of 64 accounts allegedly linked to his Bank Verification Number (BVN).

The PDP in a statement Sunday, lampooned the All Progressives Congress (APC) for not speaking  out on the allegations in the public space that the said bank accounts  allegedly operated with multiple names in various banks are being used  to siphon funds belonging to the people of Lagos state.

Also, the PDP said the allegation has further called to question the sincerity  of the APC, particularly in a state like Lagos, where the struggling  residents had come under axphyxiating taxes that are largely unaccounted  for.

PDP Spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said in the statement, “Our party is however not surprised that the APC and its leaders have  remained silent on an allegation, which had already gained national and  international prominence; a development that only points to the
complicity of a party that brims as sanctuary of corruption with  unequaled proclivity for concealment.

“This is especially when viewed with the exposed humongous sleazes in the  Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disasters Management and Social  Development; Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC); National  Emergency Management Agency (NEMA); National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS); among others, under  the APC administration.

“At this point, the expectation of Nigerians, particularly Lagosians, is  for the Speaker to immediately step down and allow the matter to be  openly and freely investigated.

“In other words, in support of the claimed anti-corruption stance of his  party and the government in which he serves, as well as being a  representative of the people who are bearing the brunt of APC’s
corruption, it behoves on the Speaker to step aside and submit himself
to the EFCC for investigation.

“Any thing short of that places a huge moral burden on both the Speaker  and the Lagos state House of Assembly,” PDP said.


