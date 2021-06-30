Alleged fraud: FG to arraign Dana Air MD, others on Oct. 13

 The Federal Government , on Oct. 13, arraign the Managing Director (MD), Dana Air, Hathiramani Jacky Ranesh, Federal High Court, Abuja on allegations bordering on fraud.Justice Obiora Egwuatu fixed the date after counsel to the defendant, Ade Adedeji, , told the court that the absence of his client in court was to the knowledge of the .The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the arraignment of Ramesh and two others, in suit number CR/101/21, was in the cause list for Wednesday’s proceeding. 

The MD of Dana Air the first defendant in the suit.Although other defendants in the matter were in the court, Ramesh was absent.However, when the matter was called, counsel to the 1st defendant, Adedeji, said he was in court to Ramesh after they were served with the notice of arraignment. The lawyer said his client was not in the country. He said counsel to the also knew that Ramesh would not be able to take his plea as a high court in where the defendant was also facing a trial in another matter had adjourned as a result of the trip.The senior lawyer stated that if his office had known that the matter was slated for today’s sitting, he would have politely declined to accept the service.  “The charge before this honourable court a serious matter.  

“We came in from Lagos just to come and explain to lordship the circumstances that informed our acceptance of service without knowing that the date coming so soon.  “We didn’t know before we accepted it. We have an option not to accept this but as officer in the temple of justice, we felt under obligation to accept on his (Ramesh’s) behalf.“

But to the knowledge of counsel to the , the principal defendant is not in the country which was made known to the .“It is on the basis of these circumstances that we shall be appealing to lordship for an adjournment my lord to enable the defendant appear before this honourable court,” he said.Counsel to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, Wilson Michelangelo, did not oppose the request for an adjournment.Justice Egwuatu then fixed Oct. 13 for arraignment of the defendants.(NAN)

