Alleged fraud: EFCC re-arraigns Suswam, ex-Finance Commissioner, Okolobia

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, re-arraigned former Benue Governor, Gabriel Suswam, before Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Suswam was re-arraigned alongside the then Commissioner of Finance during his administration, Omadachi Okolobia, on 11-count charge bordering on money laundering.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Suswam, who presently represents Benue North-East Senatorial District, is the 1st defendant, Okolobia is the 2nd defendant in the suit.

The duo were initially arraigned before Justice Mohammed in 2015 on a nine count before the case was transferred to Justice Okon Abang of the same jurisdiction.