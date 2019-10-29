Alleged fraud: EFCC raids INEC office, invites principal officers in Sokoto

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

Operatives of Sokoto zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Tuesday afternoon, raided the Sokoto headquarters of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC.

Newsdiaryonline gathered that the operatives also invited some principal officers, while acting on a petition over alleged fraud.

Newsdiaryonline reports that many INEC adhoc staff, who served the commission during the rerun election in Sokoto, hours before the raid, received bank alerts of N3,000 from the Commission.

The raid, this paper further gathered, was not unconnected to the non payment of allowances to adhoc staff that participated in the 2019 general elections.

Although the anti-graft agency has not issued official statement, a source who preferred anonymity, confirmed the raid.

“There was a raid and the matter is still under investigation,” he told news men.

At the INEC office, no official was available to talk to news men.