Alleged fraud: Arraignment of ex-Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah, stalled

The arraignment of former Minister of Aviation, Sen. Stella Oduah, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, could not commence over the inability of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to serve two suspects in the trial

Counsel to the EFCC, Dr. Hassan Liman, SAN, at the mention of the case before Justice Inyang Ekwo, told the court that the 5th and 6th suspect in the matter were yet to be served with the court processes.