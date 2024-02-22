Alleged fraud: Ali Bello’s co-defendant tackles EFCC on  competence of amended charge

Mr Suleiman Dauda, co-defendant to Ali Bello in the ongoing alleged money laundering charge against them has raised objections against the fresh charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

At the resumed hearing of the case on Thursday, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, Dauda, through his counsel, Mr Nureni Jimoh, SAN, prayed the court to reject the amended charge outrightly.

Jimoh told the court that he had filed an application challenging the amended charge.

The senior lawyer also objected to the presence of the prosecution’s 4th witness in court, Mr Yakubu Haruna, on the ground that his name was not listed on the witness list given to his team.

Counsel to the EFCC, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, however, said that he had yet to receive the application filed by Jimoh.

Oyedepo equally said that he had filed the amended charge against the defendants and that all the names of the witnesses he intended to call were listed contrary to Jimoh’s submission.

Meanwhile, the motion challenging the amended charge could not be entertained by the trial judge, Justice James Omotoso due to some flaws discovered in the motion.

The judge subsequently ordered the lawyers to the 2nd defendant to re- file the motion and bring it back to the court on the next adjourned date.

Justice Omotosho said that he would determine the motion first before proceeding with the trial of the defendants.

The amended charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/550/2022 has not been read to the defendants for their plea to be taken.

The judge adjourned the matter until Feb. 23 for the motion and objections of the EFCC to be heard.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello and Suleiman are standing trial on a 10-count criminal charge bordering on money laundering. (NAN)

By Wandoo Sombo