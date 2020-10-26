Alleged fraud: Absence of judge stalls ex-NSITF Chair, Olejeme’s trial

Absence of Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, stalled the trial continuation of former Chairperson, Board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Mrs. Ngozi Juliet Olejeme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court had, on July 1, granted an order of interim forfeiture in relation to 46 property, including houses and parcels of land, suspected to be owned by Olejeme.