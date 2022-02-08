Alleged fraud: Absence of defence counsel stalls trial of civil servant

The absence of a defence counsel, Eneche Okoja, in an FCT High Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Tuesday stalled the trial of Ameh Alfred for alleged N24 million land fraud

.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), charged Alfred with obtaining under false pretence, which he pleaded not guilty to.At the resumed trial, the defendant informed the court that his lawyer called him at the last minute informing him that he would no longer defend him.”

I am trying to get a new lawyer. I have not succeeded because I have remanded,” he said.Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya ordered the defendant and his family to get a lawyer and adjourned the matter until March 14 for hearing.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EFCC said defendant allegedly obtained N24 million from the complainant, Mr Nwosu Iheanacho sometime in July, 2016.

The prosecution counsel, Richard Dauda alleged that the defendant collected the said sum under the pretence that the money was for the sale of a plot of land at Lugbe, Abuja.The offence, the EFCC said contravened section 1(1) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the said act. (NAN)(

