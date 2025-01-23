Alleged forgery: Court orders arrest of NSCDC officer

Justice Binta Dogonyaro of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Apo, has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Jubrin Buba, an officer of Nigeria Security

By Edith Nwapi

Justice Binta Dogonyaro of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Apo, has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Jubrin Buba, an officer of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), following his failure to appear in court after being granted bail.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had earlier arraigned Buba before Justice Asma’u Akanbi of the FCT High Court in Kubwa for alleged forgery and providing false statements.

Akanbi had granted the defendant bail, but during the pendency of the case, the judge was elevated to the Court of Appeal and the matter was reassigned to Justice Binta Dogonyaro of the FCT High Court, Apo, to start afresh.

The ICPC was to rearraign Buba on Thursday before Dongoyaro on six-counts bordering forgery and providing false statements.

The ICPC alleged that Buba had sometime in February 2015, fraudulently presented a fake BSc Degree Certificate in Public Administration, dated Oct. 7, 2009, purportedly issued by the University of Jos, to secure a job with the NSCDC.

The prosecution contended that this was contrary to Section 366 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 364 of the same law.

He was further accused of making a false statement to a public officer contrary to the provision of Section 25 (1) (a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

When the case came up for Buba’s re-arraignment, neither he, his lawyer nor surety were in court, while no reason was given for their absence in court.

In view of this development, the Counsel to ICPC, Mr Aniekan Ekong, expressed surprise that the defendant, his lawyer and surety were absent in court in spite of being duly notified.

The prosecuting counsel, therefore, urged the court to issue a bench warrant for the defendant’s arrest.

He also urged the court to issue notice to his surety to show cause why the bail bond should not be forfeited to the Federal Government.

In her ruling, Justice Dogonyaro, issued a bench warrant against the defendant for his arrest.

Dogonyaro then adjourned until March 4 for arraignment and hearing. (NAN)