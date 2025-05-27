Alleged forgery: Court issues bench warrant against FCTA Director, 10 others

Justice Suleiman Belgore of anAbuja High Court on Tuesday, issued a bench warrant against the Director, Investigation and Prosecution of the Federal Capital Territory Administration

By Edith Nwapi

Justice Suleiman Belgore of anAbuja High Court on Tuesday, issued a bench warrant against the Director, Investigation and Prosecution of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Joseph Eriki and 10 others.

The order was given to compel their appearance before the court for arraignment in a charge filed against them by the Federal Government.

Belgore issued the warrant following the application made by the prosecution counsel, David Kaswe.

Kaswe had told the court that all efforts to ensure that the suspects were present in court for their arraignment in the charge marked, FCT/HC/CR/87/2025 failed.

“We have not been able to produce the suspects in court. We made calls, informed their lawyers and those who stood as sureties for them at the police station in the course of investigation..

“In the circumstance, in the spirit of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) that contemplated speedy and day to day trial, we are applying under Section 124 of ACJA, that the court issues a bench warrant against them as a last resort to compel their attendance in court,”Kaswe said.

In his ruling, Justice Belgore said:” having been granted bail by the police during investigations of the case, bench warrant is hereby issued against all of them to compel their appearance in this court for purposes of arraignment on six-count charge dated Feb. 31 and filed same day in this court”.

He subsequently adjourned the case until June 4 for arraignment.

The Federal Government had filed a six-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, forgery, using as a genuine a forged document, criminal force to deter public servant from his duty against Eriki and 10 others.

Others charged alongside the FCTA director are: Boniface Agwu; Ikechukwu Kanu; Donatec Electrical Company Limited; Super Structure Limited; Weather field Engineering; and Marine Service Limited.

Others are Asher Information Services Limited; Isaac Omoluwa; Nwaimoneye Onyisi, Sarajo Aliyu, and Ogbole Michael.

They were alleged to have unlawfully entered Plot 461 – 470 and 486-496 belonging to Etha Ventures and put up structures with the intention of defrauding Etha Ventures.

According to the prosecution, to actualise their intent, they fraudulently secured a consent judgment in suit number FCT/HC/CV/240/2018 given title of Plot 1406 (461-470 and 486-496) Sabon Lugbe East Layout, Abuja to Super Structures Limited (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)