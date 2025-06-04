Alleged forgery: Court fixes June 23 for arraignment of FCTA director, others

By Edith Nwapi

Justice Suleiman Belgore of an Abuja High Court in Garki, on Wednesday fixed June 23 for the arraignment of Joseph Eriki and 10 others.

Eriki is the Director of Investigation and Prosecution of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA),

Justice Belgore fixed the date after counsel for the 1st, 2nd 3rd ,5th and 9th defendants C.S Ekeocha and E.E Apeh promised to produce the suspects for arraignment.

On May 27, the court had granted a warrant to compel their appearance for arraignment in a charge filed against them by the Federal Government.

The judge issued the warrant following the application made by the prosecution counsel, David Kasuwe.

Kasme had told the court that all efforts made to ensure that the suspects were present in court for their arraignment in the charge marked, FCT/HC/CR/87/2025, failed.

Kaswe informed the court that inspite of the fact that they were aware of the charge and arraignment, they failed to appear in court.

At the resumed sitting on the case, the defendants were not in court but their lawyers told the court that they were not served with the charge.

The therefore prayed the court for an adjournment to enable them bring them to court.

The Federal Government had filed a six-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, forgery, using as a genuine a forged document, criminal force to deter public servant from his duty against Eriki and 10 others.

Others charged alongside the FCTA director are Boniface Agwu; Ikechukwu Kanu; Donatec Electrical Company Limited; Super Structure Limited; Weather field Engineering; Marine Service Limited; Asher Information Services Limited; Prince Isaac Omoluwa; Nwaimoneye Augustine Onyisi and Sarajo Aliyu, Ogbole Michael.

They were alleged to have unlawfully entered Plot 461 – 470 and 486-496 belonging to Etha Ventures and put up structures with the intention of defrauding Etha Ventures.

According to the prosecution, to actualise their intent, they fraudulently secured a consent judgment in suit number FCT/HC/CV/240/2018 given title of Plot 1406 (461-470 and 486-496) Sabon Lugbe East Layout, Abuja to Super Structures Limited (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)