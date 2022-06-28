 Alleged forgery: Court adjourns no case submission ruling by ex-NSCDC official

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Kubwa, adjourned for ruling in a no case submission filed by Jubrin Buba charged with alleged forgery and making a false statement to a public officer.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) charged Buba of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with six counts bordering on forgery.Justice Asmau Akanbi-Yusuf, who adjourned the matter, said a date would be set and communicated to all parties in the matter.The Defence Counsel, James Paul filed a motion dated Feb.8, with a written address and adopted same as his oral submission.Paul argued that the ingredients of the offence of forgery and making false statements had not been proven by the prosecution counsel, Aniekan Ekong.

He said the exhibits tendered before the court were photocopies and not orginial documents and urged the court to sustain his arguments and discharge the defendant of the charges against him.In response, the prosecution counsel, who filed his brief dated March 11, urged the court to dismiss the no case submission.

The ICPC alleged that the defendant made a false statement to an officer of the commission, Ekere Usiere and claimed he was awarded a Bsc Degree in Public Administration.The prosecution counsel alleged that the defendant claimed he obtained the said degree from the University of Jos dated Oct. 7, 2009.Ekong added that the defendant forged and used as genuine a Testimonial dated Sept. 25, 2002, purpotedly issued by Obafemi Owolowo University, Ile- Ife.He said the defendant issued same to the NSCDC in September, 2006, adding that it contravened sections 366, 364 of the Penal Code.(NAN)

