Alleged fake employment: Sacked civil servant prays court to invalidate termination

A dismissed civil servant, Ogheneme Trust, on Wednesday prayed the National Industrial Court to invalidate termination of her employment.

The claimant dragged the first defendant, Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission before the court and urging it to declare the termination of her employment as illegal, unlawful, null and void.

Joined as second and third defendants in the suit are the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and its minister.

When the matter slated for Report of Compliance came up, the claimant’s counsel, Seprebofa Oyeghe informed the court that in the last adjourned date, he moved a motion to amend his originating process.

The counsel in addition stated that the court granted his prayer by directing that he file and serve the amended complaint within seven days

.

He therefore proceeded to inform the court that he had complied with the court’s directive and had served same on the defendants.

Oyeghe further acknowledged the receipt of defences filed by defendants.

The judge, Justice Oyejoju Oyewumi on her part asked if the defendants had reacted to the claimant’s originating process.

Counsel to the first defendant, B.C Itotu responded that he did not intend to react.

Nelson Orji, the second and third defendants’ counsel also aligned with Itotu’s submission, stating that he did not plan to react.

Oyewumi therefore adjourned the matter until May 31, for hearing.

In her Statement of Facts, the claimant submitted that she was employed in March, 2018 as an Administrative Officer II by the first defendant.

She further averred that she was deployed to the Training Section of the second defendant on March 6, 2018.

The claimant submitted that she was never queried nor summoned to appear before any panel.

She said that however, on Feb.16,2021, her name was listed among others in a circular tagged ” Fake Employment Batch B”.

The claimant added that by that notice, her employment was terminated and her salary stopped.

She is therefore praying for the declaration of the court that the defendants conduct amounts to gross negligence and misrepresentation.

An order setting aside the termination and reinstatement and payment of N100 million as general damages.

(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

