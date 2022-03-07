Alleged enforced disappearance: Panel orders police to produce victim’s case file

By Edith Nwapi

An independent investigation panel on Monday ordered the police to the case file of a victim of alleged enforced disappearance, John Alozie.

The panel gave the order following the failure of the police to make available the case file in a petition filed by the victim’s wife, Nnena.

In her petition, Nnena alleged arbitrary arrest, enforced disappearance and detention of her husband.

The respondents in the matter are ASP M. Obiozor of the defunct SARS Awkuzu, Anambra; Uzi Emeana; Sunday Okpe, Anambra Commissioner of Police and the Inspector-General of Police.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) panel, is investigating alleged human rights buses by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units.

Mr Garba Tetengi, SAN, who represented the chairman , retired Justice Suleiman Galadima said:”we will continue to make this order until the case file is brought before us”

“The whole world is watching to know the truth about a man picked up from his house in the presence of his little children and wife.”

NAN reports that the panel had on Dec. 2, 2021, ordered the police to produce the petitioner’s husband.

It also ordered the police to produce a Lexus and a Ford, briefcase and documents taken away from the residence of the petitioner on June 15, 2017 when Alozie was arrested.

The panel further ordered that the police must produce before it all the officers mentioned by the petitioner in her petition.

Tetengi adjourned until March 8 for the production of the case file as earlier ordered.

Earlier, counsel for the respondents, Mr James Idachaba, told the panel that he does not have reasonable facts about the case.

He added that counsel for the panel, Chino Obiagwu, SAN, promised to work with the CP legal to see that the case file was brought.

Responding, Obiagwu, SAN, said:”this attitude is a clog in the wheel of justice if a man is arrested from his house and we do not have evidence as to what he did nor his whereabouts.

“The chairman of the panel has issued orders but the police is yet to comply”.

On Dec. 2, 2021, she alleged that six SARS operatives stormed their residence in Lekki, Lagos, on June 15, 2017 and whisked her husband away.

She alleged that she later got to know that her husband was arrested for his involvement in an alleged kidnapping.

“Since the day they arrested my husband, I have not seen him and I don’t know his whereabouts.

”After the SARS operatives arrested my husband, they ransacked our bedroom and went away with some of our personal belongings which include certificates and other documents, money, a Lexus and a Ford, parked in our house,” she said. (NAN)

