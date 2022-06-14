Alleged drug trafficking: 2 Kyari’s co-defendants opt for plea bargain

Two co-defendants in a suit filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) against suspended DCP Abba Kyari over alleged drug deal, on Tuesday, prayed a Federal High Court, Abuja for a plea bargain agreementThe two defendants are Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, who are 6th and 7th defendants respectively in the matter.

They are the two alleged drug traffickers arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, who pleaded guilty to five, six and seven counts preferred against them by the anti-narcotic agency.

At the resumed hearing, counsel for the NDLEA, Sunday Joseph, told Justice Emeka Nwite that two motions seeking for a plea bargain in respect of Umeibe and Ezenwanne had been filedJoseph said the motions, dated June 13, were filed on June 14.Lawyer to the two defendants, E. U. Okenyi also concurred with Joseph’s submission.(NAN)

